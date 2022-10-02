What’s Happening for the week of October 2, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Paper Bookmark Friend at the Van Etten Library. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in September, 3-4 p.m. The program is free for all ages. The library is located at 6 Gee St. in Van Etten.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

OCTOBER 1 and 2

41st Annual Apple Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bement-Billings Farmstead Museum, Route 38, Newark Valley; entry is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older, $4 for students and NVHS members, $20 per family (two adults and three-plus kids). The event will feature music, food, history, tours, crafts, vendors, costumed demonstrators, spinning and weaving, kids’ activities, gift shop, and black powder earplug shoot. Call (607) 642-9516 for more information.

OCTOBER 2

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Harlem Wizards vs. OA teachers, staff and community members, doors open at 3 p.m., the game begins at 4 p.m., Owego Apalachin gym, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego. Buy tickets at HarlemWizards.com.

OCTOBER 4

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. Randy Conner, from the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, will present the program. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426 or visit susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Tioga County Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.

OCTOBER 5

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Trivia is back at Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St. Owego, from 7 to 9 p.m. Experts Jane and Maria will be spinning the facts and playing some tunes all evening. All are welcome!

Build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

OCTOBER 6

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page at 10 a.m. This week they will read stories about pumpkins.

Presentation on The Viet Nam War, “A Historical Perspective and In-Country with MACV CORDS,” 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

OCTOBER 7

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

2nd Annual Village Appreciation Night (note the new date), 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds. This event will feature free food, a bonfire, fireworks, face painting, live music, wagon rides, prizes, giveaways, and much more. Everything is offered free to the community.

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This week we will read pumpkin stories. We will play with blocks after the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited to join the fun.

OCTOBER 8

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

The South Creek Lions Club Ham and Roast Beef Public Dinner, takeout available at 4 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m., Route 14 in Gillett, Pa. Donation is $15 and includes homemade pie for dessert.

Harvest Supper, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Richford Congregational Church. Dinner will include pork and all the trimmings; the cost is $12 for adults, and $6 for children over six years old.

OCTOBER 9

Designer Bingo, 1 to 5 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. Tickets are available prior to the event for $40, or at the door for $50. All proceeds benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry and the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club. Call Debbie at (607) 972-4612 for more information.

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 10

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome; there are no income restrictions. If you want a Holiday Box in November and December, sign up in October. For more information, call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Harvest Take-Out Lasagna Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone, Nichols First Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

OCTOBER 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Tenth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Cooking / Guide Guild, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the welcome center of the Bement Billings Farmstead, Route 38, Newark Valley. This is a Guild members’ harvest dinner meeting. Bring what you signed up for at the September meeting.

Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bement Billings Farmstead’s Blacksmith Shop, Route 38, Newark Valley. Held the third Saturday through Nov. 19. Call Doug Dayger (607) 669-4489.

OCTOBER 16

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 19

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.