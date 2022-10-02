School therapy dogs make a ‘pawsitive’ difference

OA Schools welcomed a new team member this year. Wrigley, a therapy dog, recently came on board to support students and staff.

And then, over at Newark Valley Schools, Wrigley’s sibling, Archie, joined the team there.

Both therapy dogs have shown, in just a short period of time, what a “pawsitive” difference the experience makes.

Wrigley accompanies his owner, Koren Rubino, a physical education teacher, to indoor and outdoor gym classes, and can also be found traveling the school hallways with stops in classrooms and offices.

Although the day is focused on working as a therapy dog, Wrigley does get downtime. Wrigley remembers where treats are doled out, too, like a stop at Chris Evans’ English class.

A mini sheepadoodle, Rubino explained that Wrigley is living his best life while helping his human friends. Wrigley’s size and temperament, Rubino said, and the fact that the breed is non-shedding, makes for a good match as a therapy dog. Wrigley’s therapy dog partner, Sulley, also visits OA Schools.

Including a therapy dog in the classroom is rewarding; it provides cognitive, emotional and mental health benefits, as well as social benefits like promoting greater self-esteem and helping in interactions with others. There are physical benefits, too, such as providing comfort and affection, and reducing anxiety or blood pressure, just to name a few.

Rubino was inspired to complete the process of certifying Wrigley for the role of therapy dog after Sulley’s success. The school district, she said, has been supportive of the efforts; and as for the reaction from students and staff, it’s evident that it is a win-win for everyone.

Wrigley turned one year on May 31, and after completing Canine Good Citizen, AKC Star Puppy, advanced therapy sessions and more, along with a final therapy dog test, Wrigley received the stamp of approval to go to work. Wrigley received a diploma from the Behavior Barn in Owego.

Seventh grade student Graysen Ripic was delighted to see Wrigley stop by his music and chorus class on Sept. 28.

Graysen shared that Wrigley makes the school day brighter, and remarked, “Wrigley makes me happy, and I like when he comes close to my wheelchair.”

Rubino explained that Wrigley helps create conversation, and instantly builds trust and rapport, breaking-the-ice, so-to-speak, with students.

OFA English teacher, Chris Evans, greeted Wrigley in his classroom on Sept. 28 and offered a treat.

Evans remarked, “There is something about dogs, they produce smiles,” and further commented that the therapy dogs help form relationships and a connection with students and staff in a positive way.

Wrigley gets involved in extracurricular activities, too. Wrigley volunteered at the Berkshire Free Library’s summer program, encompassing the Berkshire and Richford communities. Young people who attended the program learned about therapy dogs, created dog necklaces, and read books while Wrigley listened. In turn, the library presented a donation to Stray Haven on behalf of Wrigley’s visits.

Sulley is also involved in the community, and this summer was the star of “Stories with Sulley” at the Coburn Free Library in Owego.

Wrigley’s sibling, Archie, a Behavior Barn graduate, is also hard at work over at Newark Valley Schools.

Teacher and varsity girls’ basketball coach, Greg Schweiger, commented that Archie has been a regular since school started a little over a month ago.

Archie tags along to Schweiger’s Agriculture and Environmental and Animal Science and FFA classes, and romps along with students on mini field trips out into the woods and to the greenhouse for special activities.

A regular in the hallway between classes, Archie enjoys being petted and where, Schweiger said, “Students can get their ‘Archie-fix’ for the day.”

The 27-pound Archie is very affectionate, and Schweiger hopes that he and Archie can visit the elementary school soon.

“Life is good for Archie,” Schweiger remarked, and added, “Just five minutes with Archie can make a difference.”

Schweiger shared that he has received numerous comments from students and staff that Archie has, “Made my day.”

The original intent, Schweiger explained, was to make Archie available for students who are having a difficult day, or to de-escalate a potential crisis. Archie joins another therapy dog already working at Newark Valley Schools.

Archie had a summer of fun, too, where he joined youth at summer enrichment activities at Trout Ponds Park in Newark Valley, and then tagged along to open gym where he made time for the basketball players.

If there is an A-plus to be given on the next therapy dog report card, it appears as though Wrigley and Archie will have a good chance of scoring well.