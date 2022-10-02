Pastor’s Thoughts; Storms, Prayers and Actions

As we have watched the national and world news on TV or online in the last few weeks, many of us have seen the super-sized storms that have caused great destruction and that continue to cause great disruption of electrical grids, food and water availability, and more. Areas that are affected include Pakistan, Alaska, Canada, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and other islands in the Caribbean. Now, a record-breaking hurricane damaged Florida. While our world has had storms in the past, scientists have shown that storms have become more severe as the oceans have warmed.

One of the things that people of faith can do is to pray. We pray for areas that have been devastated, for the people suffering because of severe weather, for rescue workers and volunteers in many places, for people who are working to mitigate the damage caused by climate change and indeed to slow it down, and for the church, that we may be wise in helping people rebuild their lives in the safest and most energy efficient ways.

We recently heard that in Puerto Rico, when the electric grid was completely out, some homes continued to have electric power, the ones that had put solar panels on their roofs after a previous hurricane a few years ago. Churches and church relief organizations were among those who had the vision to rebuild with solar panels. We can all be wise in helping those who are suffering to rebuild in ways that are smart and that care for creation.

Hymns are prayers, and here is a prayer for all who are suffering because of super-sized storms:

O God of All Creation

AURELIA 7.6.7.6 D (“The Church’s One Foundation”)

A Hymn-Prayer for after Hurricanes, Typhoons, and Cyclones

O God of all creation,

as ocean waters warm,

we grieve the devastation

that comes with violent storms.

We pray for people struggling–

who need your help and grace

on every flooded island,

in every flooded place.

We pray for all your children,

so dearly loved by you,

who know such great destruction

as winds and rains crash through.

We pray for all those hurting,

who grieve for what is gone—

for neighbors, friends and siblings

who struggle to go on.

We pray, O Lord, for churches

that help to build anew.

We pray for rescue workers

and all the good they do.

We pray for those with vision

who serve as they restore—

who make homes more efficient

and stronger than before.

O Christ who calmed the waters

and stilled the stormy seas,

You teach us: “Love your neighbors!”

and “Humbly care for these!”

Now lead us by your Spirit

to gladly lend a hand—

on every struggling island,

in every hurting land.

Tune: Samuel Sebastian Wesley, 1864.

Text: Copyright © 2022 by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette. All rights reserved. New Hymns: www.carolynshymns.com/.

In addition to praying for those in trouble, many of us can do other things, like walking in Owego’s community Church World Service / CROP Walk on Oct. 16, and supporting those who are walking. The CROP Walk will raise money to help with disaster relief rebuilding, and community development all around the world.

Owego is a community that knows the trauma and suffering that comes with major flooding. We are a strong community that can reach out to other storm victims in the U.S. and around the world, through the CROP Walk.