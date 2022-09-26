Experience craft therapy at Positive Vibes Tioga

A new woman-owned business in Owego has opened their doors to offer fun and relaxation while crafting. Positive Vibes Tioga, located at 928 Rte. 17C, started classes earlier this month.

Jennifer Nickels and Lisa Coniglio bring many years of experience to the table, including knowledge of working with various learning styles. Both are passionate about the people that they have worked with in their human services careers.

That, in turn, has inspired their business goal, and both remarked, “We want to enrich the lives of others.”

Classes will be designed to be inclusive, and Positive Vibes Tioga welcomes people of all ages and all abilities to participate in an active setting with other community members. Structured learning activities allow participants to learn, create, have fun and socialize.

So far in September, featured classes include working with mosaics, dish gardens, candles, and creating little gnomes. A decorative frame class is scheduled for Sept. 27. Many projects focus on an up cycled theme.

Nickels and Coniglio both said that their weekly schedule of classes will bring much needed activities for those with developmental disabilities, and where they have seen a shortage of such opportunities.

For individuals who require a support worker, they can attend classes for free.

A Grand Opening is planned on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 10. Visitors are welcome from noon until 6 p.m., and where they can learn about classes being offered. A free craft project will be offered for adults and children ages five and up. Refreshments will be provided.

Types of classes are described as beginner-friendly “Short and Sweet,” and that utilize basic skills, a “Deeper Dive” with various processes and skills, or a “Sensory Session” designed to utilize multiple senses, and finally “Evening Experiences,” which features a more involved activity.

Upcoming “Evening Experiences” feature mosaic flowerpots on Oct. 14, and then on Oct. 21 a rustic farmhouse centerpiece.

In November, everlasting harvest bouquets are slated for Nov. 4, a modern farmhouse rustic wall hanger on Nov. 11, and a miniature vintage holiday tree on Nov. 18.

Wrapping up the year, up cycled skating snowmen on a lighted pond is planned on Dec. 2, a “country style” ornament party on Dec. 9, and necklace / jewelry making as gifts on Dec. 16.

Evening Experiences are scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. and include light refreshments.

Class prices will range from $15 to $45; some classes will also have an extra cost for material fees. Reservations are required.

Hours for open studio times and scheduled classes are on Monday and Friday from noon until 6 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed on Wednesday. Contact Positive Vibes Tioga for specific hours designated for their open studio and scheduled class times.

Open studio memberships are $100 for 30 days plus material fee per project. Non-member payment is a $25 flat fee.

Positive Vibes Tioga is located at 928 Rte. 17C in the Rustic Rooster building across from Tioga State Bank. Entrance is through the left door.

To schedule a class, or for other inquiries, call or text (607) 752-4428 or email to Positive_vibes_tioga@yahoo.com. You can also find Positive Vibes Tioga on Facebook.