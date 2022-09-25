What’s Happening for the week of September 25, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

OCTOBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

SEPTEMBER

Paper Bookmark Friend at the Van Etten Library. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in September, 3-4 p.m. The program is free for all ages. The library is located at 6 Gee St. in Van Etten.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

SEPTEMBER 2 to 30

The Legacy of Minstrelsy in America: Solo show by Julie Thurber, Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment, Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 25

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing, 6 p.m., Nichols Baptist Church, 90 Roki Blvd. (across from Catholic Charities), Nichols. There will be food and fellowship afterwards. Everyone is welcome. For questions, call (607) 259-0490.

SEPTEMBER 26

Crafting Potluck, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Everyone brings crafting supplies to share to help decorate your gardens! Registration and material fee required. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to register or for more information.

SEPTEMBER 27

Berkshire Free Library’s third Tuesday monthly board of trustees meeting that was postponed will be held at the Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Tioga Opportunities Annual Health Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 West River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 344 or email to koconnor@tiogaopp.org.

Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help!

SEPTEMBER 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. until full by calling 211, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

LEGOs, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group.

Beginner Cha Cha Dance Lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge on Wednesday Evenings, 7-9 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 29

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about construction.

SEPTEMBER 30

Van Etten Library Book Club, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. The book discussion will be Eileen, a Novel, by Ottessa Moshfegh.

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read construction stories. All ages are invited!

OCTOBER 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Most Holy Rosary Church, Route 26, Maine. Live Broadcast with Bill Flynn from WNBF 1290. Free admission.

Volunteers are asked to join the Carantouan Greenway in its effort to remove exotics from its Pine Woods. Meet at its Wildwood Reserve from 8 to 10 a.m. with thick gloves and an adze. Refreshments provided. Call (607) 565-2636 for more information.

Books and a Bonfire, noon to 2:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Kids will listen to stories from Ms. Jess, paint a pumpkin, make s’mores, and take home a free book. There is a 50 child maximum for registration. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to register or for more information.

Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. / Rte. 858, Little Meadows, Pa. Bag sale begins at 1 p.m. Lunch is available.

Penny Auction, doors open at 4 p.m. and the drawing starts at 5:30 p.m., Owego Elks, 223 Front St., Owego. There will be specialty items, new or gently used items, and food available for purchase and 50/50 raffles. This is a fundraiser to help support the roof fund.

OCTOBER 1 and 2

41st Annual Apple Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bement-Billings Farmstead Museum, Route 38, Newark Valley; entry is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older, $4 for students and NVHS members, $20 per family (two adults and three-plus kids). The event will feature music, food, history, tours, crafts, vendors, costumed demonstrators, spinning and weaving, kids’ activities, gift shop, and black powder earplug shoot. Call (607) 642-9516 for more information.

OCTOBER 2

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Harlem Wizards vs. OA teachers, staff and community members, doors open at 3 p.m., the game begins at 4 p.m., Owego Apalachin gym, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego. Buy tickets at HarlemWizards.com.

OCTOBER 4

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. Randy Conner, from the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, will present the program. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426 or visit susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Tioga County Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 5

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Trivia is back at Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St. Owego, from 7 to 9 p.m. Experts Jane and Maria will be spinning the facts and playing some tunes all evening. All are welcome!

OCTOBER 6

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 7

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

2nd Annual Village Appreciation Night (note the new date), 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds. This event will feature free food, a bonfire, face painting, live music, wagon rides, prizes, and much more. Everything is offered free to the community, so stay tuned.

OCTOBER 8

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

The South Creek Lions Club Ham and Roast Beef Public Dinner, takeout available at 4 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m., Route 14 in Gillett, Pa. Donation is $15 and includes homemade pie for dessert.

OCTOBER 9

Designer Bingo, 1 to 5 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. Tickets are available prior to the event for $40, or at the door for $50. All proceeds benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry and the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club. Call Debbie at (607) 972-4612 for more information.

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 10

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome; there are no income restrictions. If you want a Holiday Box in November and December, sign up in October. For more information, call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Harvest Take-Out Lasagna Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone, Nichols First Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

OCTOBER 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Tenth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.