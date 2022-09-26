Owego Elks begins Team Trivia nights

Trivia is back at the Owego Elks Lodge beginning on Wednesday Oct. 5, from 7 to 9 pm. Experts Jane and Maria will be spinning the facts and playing some tunes all evening.

Grab your family, friends and anyone smart and join them for a great evening of challenges and friendly competition.

Mark your calendars for every first Wednesday of the month. Fun and facts start at 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, and the first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25.

Light snacks will be available to munch, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Team Trivia at the Lodge is open to the public as well as Elk members. They invite you to form your own team or come on in on your own, they will make you feel welcome.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. All proceeds from this event will support the Lodge Capital Improvement Fund.

For more information, call (607) 687-1039. You can also check out their Facebook page, Owego Elks Lodge.