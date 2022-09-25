A Pastor’s Thoughts; No Fear

The past two and a half years have been physically, emotionally, and even spiritually exhausting in many ways. It seems we’ve endured crisis after crisis, and the “assault” on our hearts and minds has been relentless.

But possibly the hardest part of it all has been the litany of things we’ve been told to fear. We’ve been told we should fear a virus because it could potentially take our lives. We’ve been told to fear each other because of our differences in race, social status, and more.

Each of the major political parties says the other has an agenda to destroy democracy and should be feared. Pundits are pointing to the possibility of economic collapse, as well as being overpowered and outmaneuvered by global rivals and enemies. Just about everywhere we turn we are bombarded with fear, fear, and more fear.

Too many of us live our lives as prisoners to fear. As a result, we sometimes respond irrationally and treat others with either hostility or a total lack of sympathy.

Thankfully we don’t have to live as captives to fear. The Apostle Paul writes in the book of 2Timothy, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” (1:7) If we have a relationship with God through His Son, Jesus Christ, we can live above fear. We can face the difficulties of life with confidence, and interact with the world around us in compassion and love.

We don’t need to fear death, because Jesus promises eternal life in heaven to those who believe on Him.

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

As we yield ourselves to His direction, God’s Spirit produces the fruit of love in our lives, enabling us to love one another and respond in love and compassion – even to those who might seek our harm.

“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear: … “ (1John 4:18a).

“But I say unto you which hear, Love your enemies, do good to them which hate you, Bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you.” (Luke 6:27-28)

Remembering that God is sovereign frees us from fear of political rivals and despots. “Daniel answered and said, ‘Blessed be the name of God forever and ever, For wisdom and might are His. And He changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and raises up kings; He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding.’” (Daniel 2:20-21)

Even when the world seems to be falling apart, we can be confident that God is in control and is working His plan for His glory.

God’s promise to His children to provide our every need (Philippians 4:19, Psalm 23:1) should quell our fear of local, national, or even global economic collapse.

And finally, for those who might fear the isolation and loneliness, God promises His presence.

“I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5 – emphasis added)

There may be moments where we feel alone, but if Christ is our Savior, we are never truly alone. He is with us every moment of every day, no matter the challenge that is before us.

I recently heard someone state, “With Christ in the boat, I won’t fear the storm.” Knowing Christ and having a relationship with Him frees us from fear and fills us with hope even in the most difficult of times. Do you know Him today?