Photos: St. Patrick’s Fall Festival met with good crowds and plenty of entertainment

A family takes part in the Owego Fire Department's Touch-A-Truck display at the annual St. Patrick's Fall Festival held on Sept. 17 in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

Posted By: Photos by JoAnn R. Walter September 25, 2022

Children enjoy playing multiple games at the annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival held on Sept. 17 in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

A young boy enjoys throwing rings, just one of many games available for children at the annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival held on Sept. 17 in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

The free Kids Tattoo Tent was a favorite stop for young people at the annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival held on Sept. 17 in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

The band, Next to Kin, performs for guests at the annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival held on Sept. 17 in Owego, N.Y.  (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

The annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival held on Sept. 17 in Owego. N.Y. offered several food choices, including a festival favorite, fried dough. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

Guests pull up chairs for a performance by OFA students in MTB (Making The Band) at the annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival held on Sept. 17 in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

Cotton candy was a popular treat offered at the annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival held on Sept. 17 in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

