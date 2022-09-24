Stoughton Farm celebrates 18th Season with a Pirating Puzzle of Epic Proportions!

Avast ye Matey! The 2022 corn maze at Stoughton Farm challenges the senses with its vast 8-plus acres of pathways, turning points, and dead ends. This year their designer has pillaged and plundered to create a design challenging the adventurous, with twists and turns for all to enjoy.

Their Pirating plan careens open Saturday, Sept. 17, and continues through Monday, Oct. 31. From Sept. 17 to Sept. 29, the Maize will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.), and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m.

They will be closed on Mondays in October, with the exception of Columbus Day and Halloween. Beginning Friday, Sept. 30, hours will extend until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights for the “Night MAiZE” (last admission at 9 p.m.). Bring your flashlights, unless you’re brave.

The Stoughton family, in partnership with maze designer Brett Herbst, the world’s leading designer of 3000-plus corn mazes, hope to give even more people a chance to experience the unique source of good farmin’ fun in their newly-designed maze. While the correct pathways can be walked in under 30 minutes, most directionally-challenged visitors, adults and children alike, will require about one to two hours to travel through.

“The MAiZE” is located at 10898 State Route 38 in Newark Valley, N.Y. The cost is $11 for ages 10 and up, $7 for ages four to nine, and free for kids three and under. Maze admission discounts are available for groups and field trips of 15 or more people. They also offer combination passes, which give maze goers unlimited fun with not only the maze, but the Cow Train, Hay Ride, and Jumping Pillow too.

For more information, call (607) 642-3675, email to info@stoughtonfarm.com, or visit www.stoughtonfarm.com.