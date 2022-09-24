Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Holiday Food and Gift Program signups begin

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) will begin taking registrations for holiday food for Thanksgiving and Christmas starting on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. As in previous years, the pantry will be closed during the first week of October.

Stop by TCRM to register for holiday food, beginning Oct. 3, and through Oct. 14. In-person visits are their preference as extra volunteers will be on hand to assist with this effort.

If transportation or health is a deterrent to an in-person visit, call (607) 687-3021 to register. You may only register at one pantry to receive holiday food.

If you have children age 18 or younger and reside in Tioga County, you may sign up for a clothing gift for each child and also for the toy distribution, which will again be held at the VFW.

The last day to register for these holiday programs is Friday, Oct. 14.