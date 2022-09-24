Restoration begins on Owego’s Police Department Building

The Village of Owego has partnered with TEAM Tioga to restore the historic building at 90 Temple St. that houses the Owego Police Department and the Village Court.

This work began in summer 2021 when TEAM Tioga wrote a grant to the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation in the amount of $468,416 to restore exterior features of the building. The award was granted and funding was secured in December of 2021.

The total cost of the restoration project is $625,811, including a 25% match ($157,395) from the Village of Owego. This project involves restoring or replacing all the windows in the building, repointing brick in areas of need, repairing areas of crumbling foundation, restoring the dental and bracket cornice, and repairing the exterior front steps.

The building is a significant contributor towards the Owego Central Historic District, and it is therefore worthy of repair and restoration. The building, which was first erected as a schoolhouse circa 1900, went through several different uses until the current housing of the OPD and Courts about 20 years ago.

TEAM Tioga continues to partner with the Village of Owego in this effort by guiding Village officials on the grant administration process, assisting them through the steps to administer, implement, and complete the grant project.

Mayor Michael Baratta stated, “As Mayor of the Village, I know we have been trying a long time to save this historic building, not only for the aesthetic value, but in order to keep the Owego Police Department and the Village Court occupying and operating in this important building. Thanks to TEAM Tioga for aiding us in this effort.”

LeeAnn Tinney, director of Tioga County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning, stated, “Team Tioga realizes the importance of each building’s historic connection to our past, and the future economic development potential of restorative work to make these buildings appealing, and contributing to the overall aesthetics of the Owego downtown to visitors.”

“Work on this building is long overdue for those of us that work here, and especially for the public that utilizes these services,” stated Owego’s Police Chief, Joseph Kennedy.

The next step for this important project is to implement required preconstruction activities. Before restoration construction can begin on the building, the Village needs to hire an architecture firm that will develop pre-construction drawings and also provide oversight during construction. Additionally, both an archaeological and building environmental survey are required in this preconstruction phase. It is expected that construction will begin in the summer of 2023.

For questions and more information, contact Elaine Jardine, County Planning director, at jardinee@co.tioga.ny.us or by phone at (607) 687-8257.