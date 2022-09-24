 Saturday’s art tour taking place at Stanton Hill Studios

In conjunction with Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), four artists will open up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process.

Finish your experience of local artist studio tours with T. Benjamin Hobbs and Stanton Hill Studios on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. The studio is located at 2320 Stanton Hill Rd. in Nichols, N.Y.

A craftsman, Hobbs strives to create enjoyably functional furniture that enhances its surroundings through artful design and expert craftsmanship. At Stanton Hill Studios, all furniture is handcrafted and originally designed using traditional construction techniques and quality native hardwoods. Each piece of furniture is hand crafted by Benjamin Hobbs from his own designs.

For the tour, guests will see the process from log to furniture by touring the sawmill, drying shed, and studio. Hobbs will have a number of completed works on display and will also demonstrate how to lay out and cut large mortise and tenon joints applicable to furniture and timber frame construction.

To learn more about the studio, visit www.stantonhillstudios.com, email to info@stantonhillstudios.com, or call (607) 759-3366.

Discover T. Benjamin Hobbs’ studio and other hidden studio gems in Tioga County this September. And don’t forget to stop by Everyday Life, Every Day Art, running from Sept. 3-30, from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Cloud Croft Studios, located at 1003 Sanford Rd. in Owego.