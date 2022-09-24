Nicol Nails 3rd US Open Speedway Title

The Action was hot at the 41st running of the US Open Speedway Championships presented by Lanes Yamaha, Connor Concrete Cutting, Dean and Christine Wight, and Tanks Auto Sales at Champion Speedway on Labor Day Weekend! A stellar field of some of the top riders in the Country were on hand to compete for the prestigious Title, including two-time Champion and former US National Champ Broc Nicol, along with former World Team Cup and Best Pairs Champion Ronnie Correy and Two-time US National Champion, Charlie Venegas!

Nicol had an early bike issue and a DNF on Saturday in the heat rounds, which cost him points, while Correy showed some incredible speed after a long layoff, winning his first couple rides. He would go on to have some bad luck, dropping a chain and falling once, thus having to qualify through to the A Final by winning the last chance event.

Venegas and 5-time track Champion Adam Mittl would finish as the top points scorers heading into the Main event. Nicol gathered things up after his early DNF to go unbeaten and earn his place, while up and coming rider, Mike Cortese Jr. of Stirling, N.J. would also qualify.

Correy was caught back in 4th off the original start of the feature, but went around Nicol on the outside of the back straight and looked to be taking over the lead as he pulled up with Mittl in turn four – but he over slid and fell, bringing out the red flag. He would have to come from the penalty line on a different bike and with a slightly battered left knee from the accident.

On the restart it was all Nicol as he used his European experience to out-gate the field and take control for the four laps, taking the win with Venegas in hot pursuit, who would grab second. Mittl was third, Cortese fourth, and Correy fifth.

Sadly, Correy’s knee was in no shape for racing on Sunday and he would miss the program much to the dismay of the fans. Nicol was super solid taking each heat win, while Venegas and Mittl would also go unbeaten and stay near the top of the points. Local Favorite, Spencer Portararo, who was plagued with mechanical gremlins Saturday, worked his way back up the ladder by scoring consistently on Sunday and would join Cortese and the previously mentioned leaders in the 4 round Main Event series finals!

Riders would rotate position for the four features, except for Portararo, who as last point’s scorer would remain on the outside. The Round Robin Main Events, which the US Open has always traditionally used most years, makes for an incredible show for the spectators as they get to see the best riders go head to head multiple times.

In the first go, Venegas made an awesome start and outride Nicol for the win! Portararo would take 3rd over Mittl, with Cortese last.

Final #2 had Venegas hit the tapes while trying to make a flying start and he would have to come from the ten-yard penalty line. Nicol made a great start and would lead all four laps, but Mittl also rode a super race for second place over Portararo while Venegas made up ground to pass Cortese.

The third Main was again Nicol out front, but Venegas was back to take second while Mittl moved past both Cortese and Portararo for 3rd.

In the final event, the top three placing were the same again, but Portararo had a scary crash on the last lap while in fourth when his chain broke and he came down hard. He would get credited with last, but the win was already in the bag basically on points for Nicol prior to the last race, and Nicol was surely a very deserving winner of his 3rd US Open Speedway Championship! Venegas would take second overall, while Mittl would be the top NY Scorer and capped off a great weekend with a 3rd overall.

Champion Speedway has added a Track Championship event on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will host another 2-day National Event the weekend of Oct. 7-8 at the track, followed by the season ending Fall Brawl, Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16!

More information can be found at www.eastcoastspeedway.com.

US Open Championships RD 1 Results

A Final: 1. Broc Nicol, 2. Charlie Venegas, 3. Adam Mittl, 4. Mike Cortese, 5. Ronnie Correy (came from penalty line).

B Main: 1. Ronnie Correy, 2. Spencer Portararo, 3. Levi Harris, 4. Dave Oakden

C Main: 1. Jonathan Oakden, 2. Jerry Harman, 3. Dalton Oakden, 4. Trenton Lane

D Main: 1. Caleb Stewart, 2. Alex Heath, 3. Dave Pieper, 4. Kenny Pieper

D-2: 1. Dana Marsh, 2. Jake Myers, 3. Anthony Terenzi, 4. Brian McManamon,

5. Chloe Schnurr, 6. Zachary Ostrander

D-3: 1. Scott Vargo, 2. Ray Schweiger, 3. Alexis Heath, 4. Voytek Dojka, 5. Marcin Nicpon

JR D-1: 1. Cody Pierce, 2. Macoley Saunders, 3. Joel Farwell

JR D-2: 1. Lilly Cornell, 2. Kabriel Howard, 3. Jensen Pierce, 4. Gracie Bailey

Dirt Bikes: 1. Lilly Cornell, 2. Macoley Saunders, 3. Kabriel Howard, 4. Dakota Pierce, 5. Emma Cornell

Trikes: 1. Aaron I am the best forget the rest Vogel, 2. Dan How do I lose to Vogel Henninge, 3. Jordan Terminator Taft, 4. TJ I only come for the big races Smith, 5. Donnie Banned from the Quad Track Archibald, 6. Paulie This was not how it was supposed to be Crambo, 7. Justin How can a Vogel be last Vogel

US Open Championships Finals Results

Overall: 1. Broc Nicol 65 Points, 2. Charlie Venegas 54, 3. Adam Mittl 46, 4. Spencer Portararo 33, 5. Mike Cortese 27, 6. Jonny Oakden, 7. Levi Harris, 8. Dave Oakden,

9. Dalton Oakden, 10. Caleb Stewart, 11. Jerry Harman, 12. Trenton Lane, 13. Ronnie Correy (did not ride 2nd night), 14. Dana Marsh, 15. Dave Pieper, 16. Brian McManamon, 17. Ken Pieper, 18. Alex Heath,

A Main 1: 1. Venegas, 2. Nicol, 3. Portararo, 4. Mittl, 5. Cortese,

A Main 2: 1. Nicol, 2. Mittl, 3. Portararo, 4. Venegas (Penalty line), 5. Cortese

A Main 3: 1. Nicol, 2. Venegas, 3. Mittl, 4. Portararo, 5. Cortese

A Main 4: 1. Nicol, 2. Venegas, 3. Mittl, 4. Cortese, 5. Portararo (DNF)

D-2 Main: 1. Dana Marsh, 2. Chloe Schnurr, 3. Zach Ostrander, 4. Brian McManamon

Overall D-2: 1. Marsh, 2. McManamon, 3. Schnurr

D-3 Main: 1. Marcin Nicpon, 2. Ray Schweiger, 3. Adam Mittl JR, 4. Alexis Heath, 5. Tim Wilmarth, 6. Scott Vargo DNF

Overall D-3: 1. Schweiger, 2. Nicpon, 3. Vargo

JR D-1 Main and Overall: 1. Cody Pierce, 2. Joel Farwell, 3. Macoley Saunders

JR D-2 Main and Overall: 1. Lilly Cornell, 2. Kabriel Howard, 3. Jenson Pierce, 4. Gracie Bailey

Dirt Bike Main: 1. Macoley Saunders, 2. Kabriel Howard, 3. Dakota Pierce, 4. Lilly Cornell

Dirt Bike Overall: 1. Saunders, 2. Howard, 3. Cornell

Trike Main: 1. Dan Did you really think I wouldn’t win the Final Henninge, 2. Donni The Rebel Archilbald, 3. Paulie Back on the podium Crambo, 4. Aaron Hope I don’t lose my endorsement deals Vogel, 5. Mark where have you been Waddington, 6. Jordan I should have taken them all out Taft, 7. Justin I need to start cheating Vogel