Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 5, 2022 through Sept. 11, 2022 there were 103 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and eight traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Adrian D Benjamin, age 29 of Berkshire, N.Y., was picked up on a Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear. Benjamin was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Cory D Lewis, age 39 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Unlicensed Operator (Violation), Improper Plates (Violation), and Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a traffic stop. Lewis was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Shawn H Marshall, age 29 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was picked up on a Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear. Marshall was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Cory A Boyce, age 29 of Johnson City, N.Y., was picked up on a Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear. Boyce was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.