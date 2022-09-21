Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, we are Mister and Sissy. We have been here for a few weeks because our owner for our entire life had to go into a nursing home. We were left at the house for a while by ourselves, and only Gail saw us, about once a day.

I guess they had to sell the house, so we had to leave and we came to Gail’s house. We are both very nice kitties.

Mister is more social and friendly, likes giving kisses and loves people. He misses his owner so much. He wants to have a family again! He has a lot of love to give and longs for the loving caresses he used to get from his former Mom.

Sissy is not as outgoing as Mister is; she is more shy. She is not aggressive, just shy. Given time she will no doubt respond to the love of a new family.

She and Mister have been together since they were babies. They are indoor cats and would respond well to being adopted together. They could keep each other company and give you twice the love that you were hoping for in a pet.

If you are interested in one or both of these delightful kitties, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for us, Mister and Sissy. We will be waiting for you!

The lady that is helping us now needs your help! Gail cannot keep up with the financial demands of this cat rescue. In July and August she spent more than $2,700, just on vet bills. Right now she has 11 cats that need to go to the vet; two females and eight kittens, and she just took in another pregnant mom. This will cost her a minimum of $1,500. She does not have the money. She has exhausted all her resources and just withdrew money from her life insurance policy to get some of these kitties fixed.

Gail wants to continue rescuing cats, but she can’t keep up with the vet bills to get them fixed since the cost of getting them fixed and looked at continues to go up, everywhere she goes. If she can’t get them fixed she cannot get them adopted, then she has to feed and take care of them all.

She needs your help. As badly as she wants to keep doing rescue work, she knows she can’t unless something changes. Please consider helping her with a generous donation to help her get the 11 kitties fixed, and if you have any ideas on how she can raise money on a regular basis your input would be appreciated.

Send your donation check made out to Gail Ghinger to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Gail appreciates your help!