Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 713 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Carlton Ladue Jr. to Dennis and Linda Corson for $80,000.

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 47 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rocket Mortgage LLC to Roger McKee for $35,555.

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at State Route 17C, Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Christopher Uettwiller for $4,250.

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 745 Halsey Valley Rd., Town of Spencer, from Tioga County to Donald Johnson Jr. for $17,000.

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 4465 St. Rte. 38B, Town of Owego, from Tioga County to Curtis and Ashley Hammond for $7,000.

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 133 Erie St., Village of Owego, from Tioga County to Ian Walley for $27,500.

On Sept. 9, 2022, property located at 287 Ketchum Hollow Rd., Town of Candor, from Matthew O’Konsky to Theodore O’Konsky for $24,000.

On Sept. 9, 2022, property located at 12 Orchard St., Village of Owego, from Richard Zendarski By Atty. in Fact and Robert Zendarski As Atty. in Fact to Rebecca Staudt for $121,900.

On Sept. 9, 2022, property located at 1028 Whittemore Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Wayne Claypatch to Laura Zanrucha for $153,700.

On Sept. 9, 2022, property located at 396 Hagadorn Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Tioga County to Rocco Lucente for $60,000.

On Sept. 9, 2022, property located at 754 Harford Rd., Town of Richford, from Tioga County to Kara Nash for $13,000,

On Sept. 12, 2022, property located at Van Etten Road, Town of Spencer, from Francis and Zoie Covert to Rodney and Diana Ross for $20,500.

On Sept. 12, 2022, property located at 311 Barbertown Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Edward and Kathy Goodrich to Howard Walter for $6,250.

On Sept. 12, 2022, property located at 27 Stephens Rd., Town of Owego, from Tioga County to BTSB Properties LLC for $36,500.

On Sept. 12, 2022, property located at 31 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Tioga County to BTSB Properties LLC for $92,000.

On Sept. 12, 2022, property located at 4234 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Tioga County to CJP Capital LLC for $59,000.

On Sept. 12, 2022, property located at 441 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Pamela Page to Joseph Deshaw for $125,000.

On Sept. 12, 2022, property located at 390 West Candor Rd., Town of Candor, from Peter and Gloria Ward to Anthony and Gretchen Huizinga for $97,000.

On Sept. 13, 2022, property located at 10 Central Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Pamela Spirito to Claressa Guyette for $157,000.

On Sept. 13, 2022, property located at 60 Drybrook Rd., Tioga, from Isaac and Janae Hess to Bradley Walker for $18,000.

On Sept. 13, 2022, property located at Straits Corners Road, Town of Candor, from Tioga County to Brett Relyea for $6,000.

On Sept. 13, 2022, property located at 1455 King Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Martin and Laura Glover to Jan and Petra Kokkelink for $415,000.

On Sept. 13, 2022, property located at 177 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Terry Baker to Michael Powles Jr. for $210,000.

On Sept. 14, 2022, property located at Barden Road, Town of Candor, from Stephen Woodhull to Matthew Woodhull for $28,000.