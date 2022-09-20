Let’s do the time warp again!

Kicking off the 2022 / 2023 season, Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, Inc. presents their upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Isaac Weber) and Janet (Eleri Rodrigues), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter (Howard Scot Saggiomo). As the night unfolds, their innocence is lost through elaborate dances and rock & roll songs.

You can catch The Rocky Horror Show on Friday, Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 2, 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tiahwaga.com or by calling the box office at (607) 687-2130. Due to the content of this production including, but not limited to, sexual themes and profanity, any patrons 17 and under should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Viewer discretion is advised.

Since 1960, Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, Inc. has been providing arts and entertainment to the local community. Located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego, the cabaret-style theater hosts up to 150 people for live productions.