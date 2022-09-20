Tioga County Industrial Development Agency announces promotion

The Tioga County Industrial Development Agency recently announced the promotion of Christine Curtis to TCIDA Executive Director.

Christine has worked at the TCIDA the past four years supporting successful demolition and site preparation, infrastructure construction; grant administration, expansion of local business, incentive negotiation, and recruitment of industrial and residential developments.

TCIDA promotes projects and facilities to advance job opportunities, recreation opportunities, economic welfare, and general prosperity of the citizens of Tioga County.

Jenny Ceccherelli, chairwoman for the TCIDA, stated that she is delighted to have the opportunity to continue to work with Christine as her role expands.

“Christine’s expertise is critical to the progress of our organization, and I’m confident she will be successful,” said Ceccherelli.