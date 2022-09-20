Owego Taekwon-do instructor travels to International Instruction Course in Colorado

Before the start of Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center’s Summer Session, TaeKwon-Do instructor Mr. Schuyler attended the International TaeKwon-Do Federation’s International Instructor Course in Colorado. These courses were initially intended to certify Korean instructors teaching abroad and became a way of standardizing ITF technique.

The course was broken up into multiple seminars including one focusing on the 24 patterns, one on proper body conditioning and spinal and joint safety considerations, and a seminar on sparring technique and strategy.

In addition to the regular course there was also a special seminar on the “Do” or “way of life”. The presentation was put on by the “Do” and Ethics committee chairman Master Janel Gauthier, and Master Joliet Trân.

Dr. Gauthier is the President of the International Association of Applied Psychology and Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Laval University, Canada. Master Trân has a Master’s Degree in public health. This focus is so important, especially to the training of youth focusing on teaching mental wellbeing and ethics combined with the physical aspects of the sport.

Brad Schuyler had the opportunity to meet and connect with other instructors both domestic and abroad. He met with many of the instructors involved in ITF-USA, which is the National organization made up of the president and Taekwon-do pioneer Grandmaster Van Binh, the council of Grandmasters, Grandmaster Akard, Grandmaster Mitchell, and Grandmaster Neidig, as well as numerous other masters and grandmasters from the United States and abroad.

“This course was a way to continue the education of the students of Owego Taekwon-do and will continue to help strengthen our classes and provide more opportunities for us to grow as a club,” said Schuyler, adding, “It will also push us towards more competition opportunities and bring the entire Federation closer to consistency throughout the nation. We have been very lucky to have this opportunity and for me to be able to share this with our students.”

Owego Taekwon-do is a part of Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center and is accepting students for the School Year Session.

