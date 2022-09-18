What’s Happening for the week of September 18, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

SEPTEMBER

Paper Bookmark Friend at the Van Etten Library. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in September, 3-4 p.m. The program is free for all ages. The library is located at 6 Gee St. in Van Etten.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry every Tuesday and Thursday, from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a produce “leave some, take some” stand.

SEPTEMBER 2 to 30

The Legacy of Minstrelsy in America: Solo show by Julie Thurber, Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment, Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 17

Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bement-Billings Farmstead’s Blacksmith Shop (third Saturday of each month through Nov. 19). For more information, contact Doug Dayger at (607) 669-4489.

SEPTEMBER 18

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Olde Time Cruise-In and Family Day, 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center, Pa. Great food and live music. Free admission, but donations are greatly appreciated. Proceeds benefit James (Jimmy) Olmstead. For more information, call (570) 395-3220.

SEPTEMBER 19

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Planning for Incapacity: Protecting Assets from Long Term Care Expenses presented by Greg Catarella, Esq., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn more about long-term care and Medicaid.

SEPTEMBER 20

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc. located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, 1 p.m. at Waverly Historical Society located at 437 Chemung St. in Waverly, or 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church at 75 North Main St. in Spencer.

NY Connects Office Hours; join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit Rachel to find out at 1 p.m. at The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

Berkshire Free Library 3rd Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Music of Piano Notes, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a lawn chair.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group.

SEPTEMBER 21

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Free community meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Last Licks – Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill United Methodist Church, corner of Whittemore Hill Road and Teeter Road of Day Hollow Rd., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 22

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page, 10 a.m. They will read stories about fall.

SEPTEMBER 23

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read fall stories. All ages are invited to join the fun!

SEPTEMBER 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Chicken BBQ at Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 11:30 a.m. until gone, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal.

Parent / Child Make Your Own Fairy or Gnome Garden, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. When you are finished make sure you check out the Fairy / Gnome Scavenger Hunt. Registration and material fee required. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to register or for more information.

SEPTEMBER 25

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing, 6 p.m., Nichols Baptist Church, 90 Roki Blvd. (across from Catholic Charities), Nichols. There will be food and fellowship afterwards. Everyone is welcome. For questions, call (607) 259-0490.

SEPTEMBER 26

Crafting Potluck, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Everyone brings crafting supplies to share to help decorate your gardens! Registration and material fee required. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to register or for more information.

SEPTEMBER 27

Tioga Opportunities Annual Health Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 West River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 344 or email to koconnor@tiogaopp.org.

Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

SEPTEMBER 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. until full by calling 211, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

SEPTEMBER 29

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 30

Van Etten Library Book Club, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. The book discussion will be Eileen, a Novel, by Ottessa Moshfegh.

OCTOBER 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Most Holy Rosary Church, Route 26, Maine. Live Broadcast with Bill Flynn from WNBF 1290. Free admission.

Books and a Bonfire, noon to 2:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Kids will listen to stories from Ms. Jess, paint a pumpkin, make s’mores, and take home a free book. There is a 50 child maximum for registration. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to register or for more information.

OCTOBER 1 and 2

41st Annual Apple Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bement-Billings Farmstead Museum, Route 38, Newark Valley; entry is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older, $4 for students and NVHS members, $20 per family (two adults and three-plus kids). The event will feature music, great food, history, tours, crafts, vendors, costumed demonstrators, spinning and weaving, kids’ activities, gift shop, and black powder earplug shoot. Call (607) 642-9516 for more information.

OCTOBER 2

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Harlem Wizards vs. OA teachers, staff and community members, doors open at 3 p.m., the game begins at 4 p.m., Owego Apalachin gym, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego. Buy tickets at HarlemWizards.com.

OCTOBER 4

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Please bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. Randy Conner, from the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, will present the program.

OCTOBER 5

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

OCTOBER 6

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 7

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

OCTOBER 8

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

2nd Annual Village Appreciation Night, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds. This event will feature free food, a bonfire, face painting, live music, wagon rides, prizes, and much more. Everything is offered free to the community, so stay tuned.

The South Creek Lions Club Ham and Roast Beef Public Dinner, takeout available at 4 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m., Route 14 in Gillett, Pa. Donation is $15 and includes homemade pie for dessert.

OCTOBER 9

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 12

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

OCTOBER 13

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 15

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 16

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.