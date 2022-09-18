Tioga County’s Summer Youth Employment Program

Each year New York State appropriates TANF funds to support the New York State Summer Youth Employment Program. These funds are allocated to the local Department of Social Services to administer this program.

The Summer Youth Employment Program is an important way to introduce youth into the workforce and help them acquire skills that can be used to improve school performance and become responsible adults.

Tioga County, in cooperation with Broome-Tioga BOCES, was able to hire 42 youth (ages 14–20) this year. After a two-day orientation that included financial literacy, work readiness and career awareness, and sexual harassment in the workplace, youth worked for five weeks at various locations throughout Tioga County.

This year’s program was capped off in August with a trip to Tioga Downs Casino and Resort, where youth were given a tour of the facilities and heard a presentation from Human Resources relating to the many different jobs that are required to keep the casino functioning. Their tour included a visit to the horse barns with a racing representative providing insight into racing functions and maintaining the horses.