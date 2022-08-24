OPD mourns the passing of K-9 Tarah

The Owego Police Department recently mourned the passing of K-9 Tarah, a working dog with 15 years of Law Enforcement Service. Village of Owego Offices lowered their flags to half-staff in her memory.

Tarah was born on Nov. 17, 2007 at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Service Dog Training Centre in Bowden, Alberta Canada. Tarah was purchased by the Southern Tier Police Canine Association and trained by her handler, Officer J.L. Vanek. She is credited with nearly 900 arrests while at the Endicott Police Department from 2008-2020, and the Owego Police Department from 2020-until her End Of Watch on Aug. 15, 2022.

