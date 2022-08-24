Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 4, 2022, property located at 2 Wards Lane, Village of Newark Valley, from Jonathan Beck and Patricia Flint-Beck to Jeffrey Czebiniak for $212,234.

On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 2001 Main St., Town of Owego, from Steven and Peggy Ayers to Charles Ayers III for $85,000.

On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 54 Holmes Ave., Town of Owego, from Rodney and Marcelline Kemak to Lisa Parker for $195,000.

On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 316 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Crystal City Apothecary LLC to Brandon Walker for $100,000.

On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 249 Front St., Village of Owego, from Ike and Julie Lovelass to Brielle and Matthew Woods for $460,000.

On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 8 Ann St., Town of Barton, from Melissa Vorhis to Ernest Heinzelman and Susan Wade for $116,600.

On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 235 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from TGS Holding Company LTD to G&B Farms and Equine Services LLC for $225,000.

On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 26 Drybrook Rd., Tioga, from Bryan and Victoria Wiggins to Phillip Swarts for $30,000.

On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at Mill Street, Town of Berkshire, from Benjamin McCluhan to Labrador Lumber Company Inc. for $180,000.

On Aug. 8, 2022, property located at 1774 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark and Marsha Gildea to Timothy Gould and Jessica Cornell for $355,000.

On Aug. 8. 2022, property located at 69 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Deby Drave to Jeffrey and Sandra Root for $39,000.

On Aug. 8, 2022, property located at 12095 St. Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Andrew Nagerl to Menno, Madeline, Isaac and Barbara Hostetler for $210,000.

On Aug. 8, 2022, property located at 646 Hollister Rd., Town of Owego, from Terri Coulter and Gregory Davis to Evan and Mandy DeHate for $410,000.

On Aug. 8, 2022, property located at 1613 Main St., Town of Owego, from Laura Cheely to Jared Basymajian for $155,000.

On Aug. 9, 2022, property located at 103 Rte. 17C, Village of Waverly, from Carlton Morse / World Class Auto DBA to William Petta for $35,000.

On Aug. 9, 2022, property located at 380 Drybrook Rd., Town of Candor, from Jolene Huizinga Family Trust to Brian Holloway for $275,000.