Suicide Prevention Race Dedication Night set for September 3

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Join the Tioga County Suicide Prevention Coalition at Tioga Downs for their 5th Annual “Suicide Prevention Coalition Race Dedication Night” on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Stop by one of their tables behind the glass doors of the bleachers by the Raceway or in front of the casino entrance to learn about the questions to ask someone who may be struggling, and how to connect a family member or friend to resources.

Coalition members will be on hand providing free prevention materials and important information on what can be a life-saving connection to support services. Call (607) 687-4000 for more information.