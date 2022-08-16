Excitement is brewing at the Coburn Free Library

If you have driven past the Coburn Free Library on Main Street in Owego, you might not have seen the beautiful new projects that are behind the building. Take a moment to peek behind the library to see the colorful new reader’s garden, installed in collaboration with Rotary District 7170 and the Friends of the Coburn Free Library. You will see many attractive blooms, which entice feathered friends, butterflies, and bees. The garden features two benches on which patrons are invited to contemplate the garden, preferably with a good book in hand.

Next to the back door is a new stage for lectures, entertainment events, and educational programs. Jon Boland, Seamus Cerretani, and William H. Lane Inc. generously donated the concrete and labor for this project. So far the stage has been a wonderful setting for the 2022 Summer reading program, including the very-popular Dirtmeister, Steve Tomecek.

Coming soon is the seed exchange library, which is housed in an antique card catalog, located just off of the elevator on the first floor. This project is in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension and Tioga County 4-H, and will be opened soon. Watch for signs announcing that the seed exchange is ready for use.

The next Book Sale will be held on Aug. 26 and 27 at the library.

Residents and patrons can visit the library’s website, coburnfreelibrary.org, to view all of the programs available. They include Ranch Riders Mini-horses on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.; State Troopers and their Canine Officers on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.; Harp Stories and Music on Aug. 19 at 4 p.m.; Reading with Wrigley the Therapy Dog on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.; a Visit with the Owego Police Department and a look at the patrol vehicle on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.; Yaman’s Automotive: Basic Car Maintenance on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.; and A Woodwind Quintet playing Hansel & Gretel on Aug. 29 at noon.

In addition to monthly programs, like Paint ‘n Learn, Mad Scientist’s Club and Lego Club, the Owego library now has a weekly Poetry Society and a bi-weekly Craft Circle. Visit www.coburnfreelibrary.org or call the library at (607) 687-3520 for more information.