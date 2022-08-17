Readers’ Column for the week of August 14, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Note: Because of the upcoming Special Primary Election on Aug. 23, we will not be running political comments in our publication preceding this date. Please call your comments in again following the primary.

I’m now over 75 and in the senior bracket, and whenever I’m driving, even though I do the speed limit plus five, I seem like I’m always being tailgated, and especially with the big boy trucks. Trucks are always in my rearview mirror and they always seem very close and it’s very, very annoying. Sometimes I’ll even pull over because they always seem like they might tailgate and they are in the rearview mirror of my car; it’s very distracting. I wonder if anybody else is bothered by it. I think everyone is rude out here in the driving world.

~

First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone who has called me and tried to help me find the little petite black cat that we’ve been looking for. Next, I want to thank all the people who cared and I still have hope that it could be possible, even though it’s been well over a month. Again, thank you for taking the time to call me.

~

To the electric company, thank you; thank you for getting the power back on Thursday. It took five hours, but who knows what damage was done out there with the wind and the rain. Nichols, thank you, thank you, thank you! We appreciate it very much.

~

I did not get my refund check that was supposed to be mailed out. Is there someone I can call?

~

Me, as a senior citizen, am one of thousands of seniors that have to stop taking from us all the time. They think we can all afford and use Smart TV’s and all those streaming services by putting Dancing with the Stars and Days of our Lives on streaming. There are women with years of following this soap that they just snatched it away from them. I don’t do the newspaper online, so now we don’t get the paper. Can’t they wait for this generation of adults to die; because we are the last generation that didn’t grow up with the Internet and fancy technology? Just let us enjoy our last years without making it so hard on us.

~

Isn’t it wonderful for people to burn garbage, literally garbage, like tires, when it’s hot or in the middle of the night here? It’s hot and humid, people have their windows open and this smell is in my home and it’s all over. You can smell it everywhere. I don’t know why people get away with burning garbage. Some people don’t have air conditioners, or can’t afford them, and need to open their windows.

~

I have a new Rolling Walker that is a large one, suitable for a man or tall person. If anyone has a regular sized one that would like to trade it for mine, let me know. Yours doesn’t have to be in brand new condition, used is fine.

~

We need more judges in this country like Judge Judy. She’s excellent at her job, which is why they keep her around. We need more Judge Judy.

~

I’m calling in regards to a person that placed a comment in this column needing their basement cleaned out and I was wondering if they found somebody. Could you place the comment again with your phone number in it? I misplaced the paper and lost the number.

~

Though St. Margaret Mary’s Church is grateful for all of the donations to our St. Pauly Textile shed, it is a considerable hardship for the church members, who are all of a certain age, to pack up loose clothing into bags. Please use tied plastic bags for your donations, and refer to the guidelines posted on the shed. Thanks very much for your generosity!

~

Candor EMS would like to thank the continued support of our community and friends. It is because of everyone’s support that allows our continued growth and dedication to the community. We would also like to thank Finger Lakes Firewood for their generous donation of firewood for our Mother’s Day BBQ.

~

Why do so many people write loose when they mean lose? Their English teachers must be appalled.

~

I can’t believe someone actually commented on Judge Judy! Her last show was a year ago after 25 years. IT WAS A TV SHOW purposely scripted to get a reaction, thus ratings to pad the pockets of sponsors. Honestly, do you not have anything better to do with your time? If you don’t get that this is entertainment, don’t watch it. Read a book! Go volunteer at an animal shelter or Hospice, there are thousands of ways to better spend your life.

~

The Town of Owego has used oil and stone on the roads for years. Many towns use it. There is nothing new about it.

~

Judge Judy has been on for 25 years. A lot of people watch it. You can change the channel if you don’t want to watch it.

~

This note is to the motorcyclist who seems to think that the upper part of Dubois Road is an extension of Champion Speedway. Let me introduce some of our neighbors, I’m sure you will like them. There’s Mr. Bear, a rather large fellow who wanders across and up and down the road in the dark looking for a snack. Mr. Buck and Mrs. Doe and the young ones like to cross in the low area between the houses. Their pal, Mr. Skunk, likes an evening stroll along the side of the road but might cross at any time, perhaps with his friend Mr. Possum, or maybe to avoid Mr. Raccoon. The Turkey family and the gang of Pheasants sometimes enjoy a stroll across that low spot as well. They’re all able to fly, but who doesn’t want to get up close and personal with a 30-pound bird? Of course the list wouldn’t be complete without the Coyote family that passes through the area every few weeks. You never know when they might drop by. All of these neighbors have heard cars and trucks and motorcycles, so the chances are they might stick around when you come streaking down the road. But, I’m sad to say that meeting any of them might ruin your chances of setting a new speed record in the 1/4 mile straightaway from the corner of Fred Catlin Road down to that nasty slalom just past the abandoned house. Think about what you can’t, or maybe will not see in time to avoid having an encounter with these folks. They actually can be downright unfriendly. Just sayin’.