Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 1, 2022 through Aug. 7, 2022 there were 108 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Male, age 14 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Christopher L. Losinger, age 37 of Corning, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and Failed to Display Distinctive License Plate (Violation), following a traffic stop. Losinger was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Cory A Boyce, age 29 of Johnson City, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear for several court appearances on original charges of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Inadequate Exhaust (Violation), and Operate Motor Vehicle with Improper Plates (Violation). Boyce was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Shawn H Marshall, age 28 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Tampering with Evidence (Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Possession of Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use Drug Paraphernalia –Packaging (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use Drug Paraphernalia –Scales (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Improper License Plate (Violation), following a traffic stop. Marshall was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Keith W Thomas, age 64 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested for Obstruction of Governmental Administration (Misdemeanor), Improper License Plate (Violation), Following Too Close (Violation), Failure to Keep Right (Violation) and Impeding Traffic (Violation), following an investigation of vehicle swerving in and out of traffic. Thomas was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.