Town of Nichols ConnectALL Program Public Meeting 

TEAM Tioga invites the public to attend an informational session to learn more about the New York State ConnectALL project taking place in the Town and Village of Nichols this summer. The Town of Nichols has been named one of four communities to take part in New York State’s ConnectALL program, an initiative aimed at bringing affordable broadband Internet access to rural communities across the state.

LeeAnn Tinney, director of Tioga County Economic Development & Planning, stated, “Access to high-speed broadband is critically important for economic development. Working to make high-speed broadband availability in Nichols a reality is possible due to strategic partnerships. When NYS ConnectALL funds became available, the Town of Nichols was well positioned to partner with the Southern Tier Network, the New York Power Authority, and Tioga County. Our goal is for this project to serve as a collaborative model for future projects.”

In the Town of Nichols, the capital funding provided by ConnectALL, along with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided by the Tioga County Legislature, and ARPA funds from the Town of Nichols will allow Southern Tier Network (STN) to build a 35-mile open access; fiber-to-the premise network to reach un-served and underserved households. STN will collaborate with Tioga County, the Town of Nichols, and New York Power Authority (NYPA) to complete the project.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Nichols Fire District Community Hall, located at 39 W. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y. Representatives from the participating partners and the internet service provider will be on hand to share information about the project, answer questions, and help residents and businesses sign up.

For more information, visit: https://NicholsFiber.com/.