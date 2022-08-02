Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to welcome Home Central’s Kitchen and Bath Showroom 

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Home Central is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting at their 2,000-square-foot kitchen and bath showroom located at 133 Central Ave. in Owego. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m.

Partnering with New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), Home Central transformed the D&B Automotive building into a modern showroom and sales office that will feature the latest in kitchen, bath, window, and door designs.

With home improvements on the rise across the country, the showroom and staff will provide a unique opportunity for the community to add value to their homes, while stimulating the local economy.

To learn more about Home Central Stores and their locations, visit http://homecentralstores.com.