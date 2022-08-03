Crafts and more at the Tioga County Fair!

Be sure to visit the Arts and Crafts Barn during the Tioga County Fair, planned for Aug. 9 through Aug. 13 this year at the fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. New this year is a contest that will take place throughout fair week.

Cinda Goodrich, Fair Board member and Arts & Craft Barn coordinator, handcrafted some gnomes that will be hiding out in the barn. Throughout the week, find the gnomes and enter your name in a jar nearby. Every day a winner will be pulled, so be sure to stop by and visit them and start your search.

This year’s Tioga County Fair will also be holding a craft and flea market once again, where a table can be rented for $10 on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. until the close of the fair. Pre-register by email to cgoodrich4@verizon.net.

Crafters are also being sought for the Arts & Crafts Barn at the fair. Crafts should arrive at the barn on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. The barn will be closed for judging on Monday.

On Tuesday, the fair will be looking for the Best Pie in the County. There is no fee to enter, and pies will be judged at 1 p.m. To register, call 687-1719.

Wednesday is Up-cycle Day; a fair feature that Cinda Goodrich, Board Member and Arts & Crafts Barn coordinator says is growing in popularity. Make something useful from something that is unusable, and recycle.

There will be two classes entered for Up-Cycle Day, plastic bottles, and open class. Prizes for entries in the age 16 and up range for both classes are $100 for first prize, $20 for second, and $15 for third.

For junior entries, age 15 and below, first prize is $40 in each class, $20 for second, and $5 for third place.

The contest, sponsored by Taylor Garbage, will take place at 1 p.m. at the Arts & Craft Barn. To register, call 687-1719 and leave a message.

Thursday will feature Make and Take Crafts for youth at 1 p.m.

Items from the Arts & Crafts Barn should be picked up on Sunday between 1 and 4 p.m., and participants will also receive their premium checks at that time.