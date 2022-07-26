Summerfest set for July 30 in Newark Valley

On July 30, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce will once again host Newark Valley Summerfest, a day filled with entertainment for all ages. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with most activities taking place at Trout Ponds, located at 44 Spring St. in Newark Valley.

According to the organizers, there will be plenty of fun for everyone.

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce has finalized plans that include live music, a food truck, crafters, vendors and flea market sales, kids games, a cornhole tournament, classic car show, Kids Ninja Course, and much more. A parade through town will begin at 10 a.m., and the Annual Duck Race will start at 4:30 p.m. on the manmade river course at the Trout Ponds for all to watch, and to cheer on the ducks. The Newark Valley Fire Department will supply the water.

You can buy a lone duck ticket or a quacker pack and win money. Tickets are available at several local businesses or at the Chamber tent that day. The day will end with fireworks being set off at Cooks Hill at dark, or approximately 9 p.m. They can be viewed from miles around.

For more information, or to view a full schedule of events, visit www.northerntiogachamber.org or find the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

They are still accepting vendors and parade participants. Forms can be found on the website.