Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 11, 2022 through July 17, 2022 there were 95 calls for service, and they responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

Daniel L. Wage, age 35 of Elmira, N.Y. picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree (C Felony). Wage was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Tyler A Lindow, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Tioga County Supreme Court for Violation of Conditional Discharge on Original Charge of Assault in the Second Degree (D Felony). Lindow violated the Conditional Discharge by committing Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony) when he damaged private property. Lindow was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.