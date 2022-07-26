Dairy Ambassador Team introduced during annual Promotion Banquet

The 59th Annual Dairy Promotion Banquet was recently held at the Newark Valley Fire Station. A buffet was prepared and served by Melissa Zuck of Richford. Dave Wheelock served as master of ceremonies for the evening.

The night began with a milk punch reception, served by the 2021-2022 Dairy Princess court, namely Grace Guiles, Kate Guiles, Laura Ludwig, and Addison Aman, assisted by Arianna Aman.

Preceding the dinner, Megan Henry greeted guests by zoom and proceeded with a small ceremony of officially retiring the Dairy Princess Crown and Sash for Tioga County.

Following the dinner, the 2022-2023 Tioga County Dairy Ambassador Team, formerly known as the Dairy Princess Court, was introduced. Team members include Arianna Aman, daughter of Aaron and Beck Aman of Candor, as Dairy Ambassador; Addison Aman, daughter of Aaron and Beck Aman of Candor, as Associate Dairy Ambassador; and Laura Ludwig, daughter of Scott and Sharon Ludwig of Newark Valley, as Junior Dairy Ambassador. Makenna Zorn, daughter of Tom and Maureen Zorn of Owego, will serve as Junior Dairy Ambassador. Zorn was unable to attend,

Arianna is currently a senior at New Albany University majoring in Political Science. She is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Arianna plans to return to Albany after graduation to work as an aid to a New York State Representative. Her family operates a 1,350-acre dairy farm in Candor with 600 head of Holsteins. Arianna has been active in dairy promotion for six years, previously serving as 2019-2020 Tioga County Dairy Princess.

Addison is a 2022 graduate of Candor High School. She has been active in softball, volleyball, and Key Club. Addison has been a member of the Dairy Promotion program for six years. Her family operates a 1,350-acre farm in Candor with 600 head of Holsteins. Addison will be attending Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga. this fall.

Megan Henry, daughter of Brian and Lillian Henry of Candor, 2021-2022 Tioga County Dairy Princess, delivered her farewell speech via zoom. She highlighted the activities that she and the court members had participated in during the year. With emotion she bid farewell as the last reigning Tioga County Dairy Princess. She greeted Arianna, Addison, Laura and Makenna as members of the first Tioga County Dairy Ambassador Team.

As Tioga County Dairy Promotion begins its 59th year, the focus continues to be on promoting the dairy industry and developing the lives of the program participants as they communicate messages about the health and nutritional value of dairy products to audiences of al ages.

As a result of the support of county milk producers through the Dairy Check-Off program and the continued commitment of the team members, their parents, individuals and business supporters, the promotion program continues to be a success.

The young adult team members gain professional skills and confidence and develop positive communication and leadership abilities. Former court members are now using their skills in successful careers such as agriculture, business, education, finance, and health related fields.