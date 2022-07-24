What’s Happening for the Week of July 24, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

JULY

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

JULY 23 and 24

“Empty the Shelter” Rummage Sale Fundraiser and Adoption Event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stray Haven SPCA, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly. BBQ, drinks, food and other snacks will be available for purchase, along with reduced adoption fees for all animals. Vendors will also be on-site selling different items. Donations of items for the rummage sale can be dropped off at Stray Haven from July 17-23. This event is open to the public.

JULY 26

Tioga County Humble Poets Society (ages 13 and older), 5:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Outdoor Water Party, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Magician Ron Cain, 10 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Smart Speakers: Uses, Features and More, 1 p.m. At the designated time visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Electric City Aquarium, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Benefit the Owego Lions.

5th Annual Jingle Mingle at the Candor Farmers Market, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be local vendors with baked goods, cheese, maple, crafts, brooms, produce, resin and pottery, Ryan’s Creative Catering will be cooking gyros, and Ben Hogben will perform Irish music from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

JULY 29

Tim Collins Family Improv Workshop, 3 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Registration required, call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to reserve a spot.

Storytime at Spalding Memorial Library, 10 and 11 a.m., 6 Gee St., Athens, Pa. They will read shark stories, sing songs, and make a craft.

JULY 30

Annual Kids Picnic, noon to 4 p.m., Marvin Park (Tioga County Fairgrounds), Owego. Free for children of all ages. There will be food, bounce houses, tractor drawn hayrides, bicycles raffled, and much more. Sponsored by VFW Post 1371 and its auxiliary, American Legion Post 401, and Tioga ASAP Coalition.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Newark Valley Summerfest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trout Ponds Park, 44 Spring St., Newark Valley. There will be music, food, crafters, classic cars, a Chicken BBQ, Kids Ninja Course, Sheriff IDs, parade at 10 a.m., Duck Race at 4:30 p.m., and fireworks at dark. For more information, visit northerntiogachamber.org.

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department, Route 38, Newark Valley. To place an order by 4 p.m. call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. To benefit NTYL.

JULY 31

The Williamson Branch returns to East Smithfied, Pa. The Concert will take place on the Green at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the Federated Church Sanctuary. Williamson Branch plays mostly bluegrass, gospel, and sometimes country. Visit williamsonbranch.com to learn more.

AUGUST 1 to AUGUST 5

Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vestal Hills SDA Church, Bunn Hill Road, Vestal.

AUGUST 2

National Night Out, Tioga County Fairgrounds, 5 to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Owego Police Department and its PBA, and in partnership with area agencies and responders. Free event. Will feature free hotdogs, bounce house, dunk tank, touch a truck, cruise in, live music, and much more!

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 3

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

AUGUST 4

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 4 and 5

Rummage Sale, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Owego Presbyterian Church, North Avenue and Temple Street.

AUGUST 5

Grillin’ and Chillin’ during Owego’s First Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

Depot Friday Nights: Horseshoe Lounge Playboys, a 4-piece band performing Americana rocking roots music; 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more.

AUGUST 6

South Creek Lions Club’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start, Tomasso’s in Waverly. This year’s Tournament will honor the memory of Lion Irma Chapman, a long-time member of the club and resident of the area. Sign up sheets will be available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, and at Shedden’s in Fassett. You may also request one by emailing to southcreeklions@gmail.com. South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Owego Lions are holding their Annual Auction at the Owego Moose Club, doors open at 6 p.m., Waverly Road, Owego; 25 tickets for $2. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

AUGUST 6 and 7

Antique, Classic, Cool Car and Truck Show at the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally, Otsiningo Park, Binghamton.

AUGUST 9

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislation Meeting of 2022 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 10

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

AUGUST 11

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

AUGUST 12

Depot Friday Nights: Greg Neff: Music of the ’60’s and ’70’s and Chicken BBQ, 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free. Doors open 6 p.m. Refreshments are available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more. BBQ presale tickets only; get them from the office, a board member, or at Depot Friday Nights.

AUGUST 13

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Shuttles and Spindles Guild, Bement-Billings Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Bring your own lunch and a beverage. New members are welcome. Contact Denise by calling (607) 642-5568 for more information.

Guides / Cooking Guild, Bement-Billings Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Bring your own lunch and a beverage. New members are welcome. Contact D’Amone at (607) 398-4332 for more information.

AUGUST 17

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

AUGUST 18

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 19

Depot Friday Nights: Rick Pedro, Ragtime Piano, Patriotic and Modern Classics, 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street Newark Valley. Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more.

AUGUST 20

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blacksmith Guild, Bement-Billings Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Bring your own lunch and a beverage. New members are welcome. Call Doug Dayger at (607) 669-4489 for more information.

AUGUST 22

The Valley Chorus Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Park, Waverly. Bring a dish to pass, own beverage, and table service. Meat is provided. New members are welcome.

AUGUST 24

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

AUGUST 25

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

AUGUST 26

Depot Friday Nights: Tom and Marie, Acoustic Tunes from the 60’s and 70’s, 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street, Newark Valley, Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more.

AUGUST 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 31

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

SEPTEMBER 1

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 2

Grillin’ and Chillin’ during Owego’s First Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

SEPTEMBER 3

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 4

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 7

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

SEPTEMBER 8

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 10

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 11

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 14

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

SEPTEMBER 15

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 17

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 18

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 21

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

SEPTEMBER 22

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 25

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

SEPTEMBER 29

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 2

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 6

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 7

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

OCTOBER 8

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 9

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 13

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 15

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 16

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 19

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

OCTOBER 20

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 22

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 23

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.