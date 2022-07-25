National Night Out taking place August 2 at Marvin Park

On Aug. 2, the Owego Police Department will partner with various organizations to host National Night Out, a community event bringing law enforcement, Fire, EMS, businesses, and citizens of the community together. The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marvin Park (Fairgrounds) in Owego.

Included will be free hot dogs, drinks, popcorn and ice pops, live music by Devon Lawton & the In-Laws, free face painting, a bounce house and dunk tank, a car cruise-in, a K-9 demonstration, helicopter landing, and a touch a truck with local business participation and a variety of police, fire, EMS, and military style trucks on hand.

Although the event is held on the infield, parking for the free event will be on the perimeter of the fairgrounds, located on West Main Street in Owego, and across from the Price Chopper Plaza.

Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy, stated, “The purpose of this event is to promote strong police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work,” and added, “We expect a strong turnout for this event.”

Owego’s PBA (Police Benevolent Association) sponsors the event, but donations are always welcome. You can make a donation by sending it to Owego PBA, 90 Temple St., Owego, N.Y. 13827. You can also contact Chief Kennedy by calling (607) 687-2234, ext. 2603, or by email to Policechief@villageofowegony.gov.

To learn more about National Night Out, visit https://natw.org.