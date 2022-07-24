Crossing the Finish Line; George Swansbrough takes final lap at Shangri-La II

We have all witnessed funeral ceremonies that tell the story about someone’s life, and earlier this week the Swansbrough family did just that following the loss of their beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, including the racing community. George Swansbrough Sr., from Tioga Center, N.Y., passed away on July 14, 2022.

George was best known for his building and operation of Shangri-La II Motor Speedway and Skyview Drags, projects that were a reflection of his passion for racing. Swansbrough also owned and operated Upstate Machinery, Interstate Auto Parts and Upstate Music Center.

On July 19 and 20, George’s family and friends gathered for a two-day celebration of his life, holding calling hours at Richards Funeral Home on Tuesday, and then gathering for services on Wednesday.

Special to the services, however, was what happened after the funeral on Wednesday when the procession headed up to the concrete track in Tioga Center that Swansbrough built from the asphalt up, and opened in 2009. The Shangri-La II track had a six-year run, closing after an abbreviated season in 2015.

On Wednesday, George made a final lap around the track, crossing the finish line before he was laid to eternal rest.

Circling onto the track, the procession followed George, and with some revving things up a bit or even staying behind for an extra lap. A motorcycle left some rubber at the finish line and by the checkered flag, offering a send off to someone everyone knew as “Crazy George.”

While photographing the procession on Wednesday, the track’s maintenance man explained the checkered flag that was hanging by a now empty announcer’s stand and the bleachers that George constructed behind them. The flag, from Dover Downs, was representative of a win that George had at the track; a win he was very proud of. George, at heart, was a racecar driver that shared his passion with the community.

George’s daughter, Amy, notified us of the special procession Wednesday morning. The two were inseparable and shared the same passion for racing.

“I was his baby,” said Amy, who managed Skyview Drags alongside her father’s track, and served as a partner of sorts in all of his endeavors.

“He was such a go-getter,” she added.

Over the years, and when the track was in operation, The Owego Pennysaver visited often, and participated in track activities to include the opening of the concrete track, the jet-fueled trucks and ATVs at Skyview Drags, the Magic Paintbrush Projects, and the award banquets and functions.

George was a family man and cared for his community, which was reflected in programs the track offered for specially-abled individuals, and his desire to build venues that area families could enjoy.

Greg Zyla, former Publisher for The Owego Pennysaver Press, even had cars that he ran on the dragstrip, and served as an emcee for previous award banquets. We caught up with Zyla and he offered a few words about his longtime friend.

“I was honored to count George Swansbrough as one of my friends,” said Zyla, adding, “Those who knew George outside of his many business endeavors were privileged to enjoy a side of his personality only reserved for his family and friends, including a very humorous side. His imitations from the Mister Ed TV show (speaking like the horse Wilbur) were flawless, and reserved for those who knew him well.”

As for the racing, Zyla, who promoted the track through his syndication as an automotive and sports car columnist, noted that George could do it all, stating, “From winning feature races, scaring the heck out of media members he took for rides around his concrete Shangri-La II in his Callaway Corvette, to offering some of the best payouts in the state at his beloved Skyview Drags; I salute George Swansbrough, a true once-in-a-lifetime personality with an unparalleled passion for motorsports. God bless George and his family.”

This writer was one of those mentioned by Zyla. When the concrete track opened in 2009, I was invited in the pace car. After that ride around the track, the nickname of “Crazy George” suddenly made sense. He was fearless behind the wheel.

But on Wednesday the track served a different purpose as George made a final lap, stopping just shy of the finish line for the completion of his journey. You can view the video of his final lap by visiting The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.

And on that hot, 90-plus degree day an Afterglow, as in the prayer shared as part of George’s services, was left behind.

“I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when the day is done. I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the way of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave behind when the day is done.”