Owego Lions hold Installation Dinner

The Owego Lions Club held their Installation Dinner at the American Legion in Owego on June 16. PDG Jake Brown, Apalachin Lion, installed the new officers for the 2022-23 year.

The following members installed were President Carla Eiklor; 1st Vice President Ed Kretsch; 2nd Vice President Phyllis Ludwig; Secretary Debbie Norton; Treasurer Linda Thomas; and Directors Nancy Ketcham, Conrad Metcalf, Doris Ketcham and Eve Kretsch; Tail Twister Eve Kretsch; Lion Tamer Donna Metcalf; Membership Chair Wendy Smith; two-year member Conrad Metcalf; and three-year-old member Al Kuchinski.

Also, Lion members were recognized for their years of service. The highlight of the evening was the annual “Lion of the Year” award. Secretary Debbie Norton presented Lion Ed Kretsch with a plaque.

The members chose to honor Lion Ed because of his participation over the 2021-22 Lions year in club meetings, holding office as 1st Vice President and serving in club fundraising / service activities. He is always willing to help others without hesitation and giving of his time and talents.

The Owego Lions, in a release, wrote, “Lion Kretsch, a 36-year member is a true example of the Lions Motto, We Serve.”