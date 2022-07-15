Letter: Climate change is visible

Dear editor,

Climate change is having its impact as we watch the news, with fires and extreme heat in the west along with drought and tornados. We have our own impacts in the Twin Tiers.

Pine species generally lose their needles after two or three years, but not like this. This early needle fall is due to spring rains instead of late snowfall, along with warmer temperatures. This has created an environment conducive for bacteria and viruses to attack the needles and cause the scene you see.

Sincerely,

Marty Borko

Waverly, N.Y.