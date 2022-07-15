Candor Free Library provides an ‘Ocean of Possibilities’ 

Candor Free Library’s summer reading program is in full swing. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Every reader receives a packet stuffed with goodies: a reading log, stickers, pencil, bookmark, and a Bingo game. Make sure to cross out the challenges as you go along, because there’s a chance to enter your completed Bingo Sheet for a prize drawing. There’s also a chance to enter the Writing & Illustrating challenge.

Every reader who signs up for Summer Reading gets to choose a free book, as well as a fuzzy sea creature to be their reading buddy. There are sea stars, lobsters, fish, whales, and lots of other sea creatures just waiting to be adopted.

“We have a bunch of little stuffed animals that need a home,” said library Director Marcia Enright, adding, “These little critters love listening to stories, and might even inspire a few stories of their own.”

And there are prizes. In addition to the Bingo prize and the Writing & Illustrating prize, there are reading prizes. Each week summer readers can get tickets for the books they read (or, if they’re long books, for the number of pages they read). At the end of summer tickets will be drawn out of the cans to see who wins a gift certificate at Barnes & Noble.

Story hour continues on Tuesday mornings at 10:15 a.m. Once again Deb Collier, who was the long-time librarian at Candor Elementary School, will be sharing books. Children of all ages, from birth on up, are invited.



On Monday, July 18 at 2 p.m., tales of pirate life from the pirate storyteller, Captain Jack, will take place at the library.

On Friday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m., Dan the Snake Man will bring his menagerie of snakes and reptiles for a fun learning adventure. Join them at Moyer Park, next to high school parking lot, weather permitting.

On Monday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m., Didgeridoo Down Under will be at the library. Enjoy an Australian themed program where you will learn about the didgeridoo and more. This program may take place at Moyer Park, so check closer to the date.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. offers an “Oceans of Possibilities” musical evening with Trish Engelhard and Danielle Swart performing fiddle, guitar, and sharing stories and songs.

On Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m., the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes will present a musical story, “In the Hall of the Mountain King”. The Edgewood Piano Trio presents this performance.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes will return to present a musical story, “Hansel and Gretel”. The Finger Lakes Woodwind Quintet presents this performance.

More programs are in the works. The Candor Free Library is located at 2 Bank St., just behind the Village Hall. Visit candorlibrary.blogspot.com and the library’s Facebook page for events and happenings.

For more information, call the library at (607) 659-7258.