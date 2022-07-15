Tioga County Public Health is currently conducting a survey for their 2022 – 2024 Community Health Assessment. A Community Health Assessment (CHA) identifies key health needs and issues through systematic, comprehensive data collection and analysis. Through this assessment, they are able to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) to address public health problems occurring within the county.

Through the Tioga County CHA survey, they hope to gain valuable insight from residents to help determine specific areas of need. They want to hear from adults, ages 18 and older, to learn more about the overall health of our county including health concerns, strengths of Tioga County, individual health habits, and about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted your health.

Almost 400 surveys have been completed to date, yet, they really want to hear from you, especially men (of any age), anyone between 18 and 34 years old, those that live in Barton, Berkshire, Candor, Newark Valley, Nichols, Richford, Spencer and Waverly, and those whose highest level of education is High School.

The Tioga County Community Health Assessment Survey may be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/tiogaph22, or by visiting the Tioga County Public Health website at https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/public-health/. Those who complete the survey may enter for a chance at a $20 or $50 gas gift card.

The survey will remain open through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.