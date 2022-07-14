Farmers’ Market Coupons available for older adults

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced that the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program begins on July 18. This program puts coupons that can be used at area Farmers’ Markets into the hands of low-income older adults, helping them to maintain or improve their nutritional health.

If you are 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income of $2,096 or less for a one-person household (or $2,823 or less for a two-person household), you qualify for a booklet of coupons worth $25. Each eligible individual in a household is able to receive a booklet of coupons.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning July 18, and running through Sept. 30.

Coupon booklets can also be mailed directly to your home. Additionally, there will be opportunities to receive them at senior housing sites and at the Farmers’ Market locations. For more information on these options, call (607) 687-4120.

If you are a farmer or farmers’ market and would like more information about becoming authorized to accept Farmers’ Market coupons, contact the Department of Agriculture and Markets at 1-800-554-4501.