Candor Free Library has Museum Pass Kits for families

This summer, patrons of Candor Free Library can visit the Sciencenter, Museum of the Earth, and the Cayuga Nature Center for free. At the beginning of July, Candor received three museum kits filled with opportunities to explore STEAM topics – that’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.

Two kits come with science experiment books and passes to the Sciencenter in Ithaca. The pass provides free admission to the Sciencenter for up to two adults and their children, all residing in the same household. The Sciencenter requires those using the pass to also provide their library card and a photo ID at the Sciencenter front desk.

Another kit contains a picture book explaining how a dinosaur skeleton got to the museum, with a pass to the Museum of the Earth and the Cayuga Nature Center. Visitors also receive discount member prices for special events at either one. The pass admits up to two adults and all children under age of 18.

In return for using the free passes, the Candor Library asks that people fill out a survey. If you don’t have a library card, you can get one at the circulation desk in the library. The museum kits were created by the Finger Lakes Library System, and with funding provided by the Myrtle Dee Nash Memorial Fund.

Candor Free Library is located at 2 Bank St., just behind the Village Hall. Check out their library blog at candorlibrary.blogspot.com and their Facebook page for more events and happenings.

For more information, call the library at (607) 659-7258.