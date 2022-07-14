Arts and Entertainment at this year’s Blueberry and Book Festival

The Annual Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival will offer a wide range and full schedule of local performers in two entertainment venues, in addition to an art show featuring local artists on July 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in and around the Berkshire Free Library, and the Community Hall and Fire Station, all located on or near Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, in Berkshire, N.Y.

Entertainment kicks off at 10 a.m. in the fire station, with local talent Ed Nizalowski playing both his soprano sax and flute. Robert Beck is back on electric guitar at 11 a.m., followed by Sister Moon and Company (acoustic guitar and vocals) at noon.

A special treat this year is Binghamton’s Simple Gifts, that’s Barbara Kaufman on recorder and Paul Sweeny on guitar. Their performance will take place at 1 p.m. Music in the fire station will wrap up with guitarist Hayden Flesher, another young local talent who will begin playing at 2 p.m.

Entertainment in the Community Hall will begin at 10 a.m. with Owego’s Melissa Collins plays her harp. Endicott’s Rob Weinberger on saxophone is up next at 11 a.m.

Back again for the sixth time is Valley Harmony, an all male a cappella quartet. The quartet will perform at noon. Two of a Kind, Bob Card with son Brian, will offer a 1 p.m. performance. They will also be a part of the final act, Thee Kinfolk, a local Indie Band.

The art show will also take place in the Community Hall. Some 20 local artists will display their work and compete for two prizes: one a people’s choice award and the other juried.

This event provides funding for the Berkshire Free Library, which serves both Berkshire and Richford. Besides the program advertisers, the Town of Berkshire, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, and Visions Federal Credit Union sponsor the festival.