Owego Lions Club presents ‘Jarid Michael Henry Memorial Award’

The Owego Lions Club has been presenting the “Jarid Michael Henry Memorial Award” to a deserving senior at Owego Free Academy for the past 18 years. This year’s award, founded by Jarid’s cousin, Lindsay Finney, was awarded to Mason Wills, a senior at OFA.

“Our family and the Lions Club wanted to find a way to remember and memorialize Jarid’s life while bringing awareness to suicide,” the family stated.

After meeting with the principal at OFA, they decided to offer a monetary award based on the following criteria – the student must have a grade average of 80% or above, plan to attend college to pursue a degree in Social Work, and have a sincere desire to help others. The student selected by the school would receive a $200 check from the Lions Club on Awards Night. A specially designed plaque with each of the student names is also displayed in Owego Free Academy.

Jarid Henry was a student at Owego Free Academy. In his freshman year, and at the age of 15 years old, Jarid experienced bullying from his peers. He never shared these verbal and sometimes physical incidents with any of his family members.

The family described Jarid as a quiet person by nature, and added that the circumstances he was dealing with caused him to be withdrawn from his friends and family.

At the age of six Jarid lost his father, who was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver. This was a traumatic experience for the whole family and especially for him, trying to understand why his dad wasn’t coming home. The family, to this day, is sure that this contributed to his suicide in 2003.

The family wants to share this story for those young people who feel there is nowhere to turn when life seems unbearable. Unfortunately they think suicide is the only way out, but there is help for those who seek it. Bringing awareness to suicide helps parents, family members and friends to recognize the changes in behavior that can occur prior to someone ending their life.

Over the years, 18 students have received this award that has contributed funds to seniors majoring in the field of Social Work. Their first student, Christina Carter in 2003, up to the last awarded senior, Mason Wills in 2022, and all those in between bring hope and remembrance.

The family added, “This has given us a platform to talk about suicide, and if it has brought hope and change to even one person, then its purpose has been fulfilled. The memory of Jarid will live on in these students whose careers are to help those in need. Always remember, life is precious and worth living.”

If you or a loved one has experienced thoughts of suicide, please use the following resources for help – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.afsp.org.

Learn more about the Lions Clubs at www.lionsclubs.org or www.20e2lions.org.