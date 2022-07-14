Discussing Alcohol with your College Student/High School Graduate

For many students the transition to college life/workforce, combined with the availability of alcohol and the desire to fit into their new surroundings can lead young adults to make risky decisions. Dangerous overconsumption of alcohol by young adults continues to be a health and safety issue in spite of laws

Understand the Risks

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the first six weeks of a student’s first year in college are a vulnerable time for harmful and underage college drinking and alcohol-related consequences; student expectations and social pressures at the start of the academic year increase stress and pressure; and college drinking not only impacts the drinking student but also those around them, even if they choose not to drink.

Determine Your Values

Before sending your high school graduate off to college or the workforce, discuss your family beliefs and expectations when it comes to alcohol. Discuss various reasons how to say no.

These may include, it’s illegal to drink underage; substance use disorders (like alcoholism) run in your family; it is not in line with your family’s belief system or religion; you don’t want to get in trouble with teachers, coaches, or residential assistants; and remind them that the legal drinking age is 21 and engaging in underage drinking is against the law.

Realize that your child will most likely be in a social situation where drinking is happening. Remind them that the decisions they make after drinking are still their decisions, and that they are responsible for them. These decisions have to be aligned with your student’s values as well.

For more information and tips, visit www.TiogaASAP.org.