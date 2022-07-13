Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, My name is Casey! I may look calm here, but I have had a rough few days since last Friday. There are two different stories as to what happened to me. Someone said a car hit me, but someone also said that I was seen being thrown out of the window of a moving car. If I could speak your language I could tell you what happened, but since I can’t I would just like to give you a hint. My injuries are consistent with being thrown out of the window of a moving car.

The person that found me hiding under the church steps began trying to find someone that could take me to a veterinarian. On Tuesday we were finally able to track down Nancy from Maddie’s Meadows. She got me right in and they said that I had no broken bones nor were their any puncture wounds; however, my two front feet were skinned up on the bottom, which would be consistent with being thrown out of a car window.

I had to stay in a carrier for four days, and prior to going to Maddie’s Meadows, because no one had a suitable place for me to stay. That was why my nose is all skinned up; I was trying to get out of the carrier. I did not like that at all.

I am recuperating nicely and am able to put some weight on my front two feet. Nancy put these pellets in my kitty litter box that made me cry because some of them were very sharp and uncomfortable on my sore feet. She quickly switched them out and put a sandy litter in and then added shredded newspaper on top of that.

That was much better. Now I am chilling in this nice comfortable big cage with a soft bed to let my feet get healed, then I am going to get fixed and shots. I hope to find a nice home after that where the people will love me and want to take care of me.

I am a very gentle and sweet young male cat and I would like very much to be someone’s beloved pet. Maybe that someone is you! Nancy has a whole bunch of cats around here and I don’t mind them at all. I can’t say about dogs, I would have to be tested.

If you are interested in adopting me, please call or text Nancy at (607) 768-6575. I’m looking forward to finding a new family that I can love and play with!

If you want to donate to help Nancy with her expenses for all of us, please send your check made out to Maddie’s Meadows and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.