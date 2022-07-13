Readers’ Column for the week of July 10, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

My garden isn’t doing very well this year. I think it’s because of all these new solar farms going up, they’re taking in all the sun’s rays so that the regular garden vegetation doesn’t get the sunshine it needs to do well; so I’m against solar farms.

~

Is anybody else on West Main street in Apalachin getting tired of the person blowing air horns at all different times of night, morning and throughout the daytime? Please report it to the police every time he blows it because they are keeping a track record. I appreciate more residents will do this so it will stop.

~

For the past week there has been this awful stench in the village of Nichols. It happens late in the evening at around 8 p.m. Does anybody know what this smell is?

~

Why in New York do you find the death penalty so disgusting and inhumane but you want to pass a law to kill babies? I don’t get it. God will make you pay; believe me.

~

People have called in about taking a safety-driving course. There is a 6-hour ARRP driving course at the Vestal Regional Office, Vestal Parkway West. Call (607) 786-5742 for more information.

~

I just finished reading a case of animal cruelty, dogs and cats left abandoned in a trailer, no water, barely any ventilation. Needless to say these animals were in poor condition but fortunately were found in time. There is a penalty for up to a year in jail and/or a $50 fine. What good is a $50 fine? Time spent in jail is more fitting for this crime.

~

Attention: Lost, village of Newark Valley, petite short haired black cat with a slight limp. Last seen around the gas station running up the ditch towards the library. Missing since last Thursday. If seen, please call (607) 239-7713.

~

This year I received the largest OACSD School Property Tax refund ever! How is it that there is so much of OUR money to give back to us? Few things could better illustrate how unnecessarily bloated our District property taxes are. What this represents is Biden’s inflationary infusion of dollars into the money supply. There is no free lunch and we will pay dearly for this. Let’s raise taxes so we can get even more back next year!

~

To the person or persons that are now mowing Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley – your hard work and dedication to keep it looking nice has not gone unnoticed. Thank you!

National Political Viewpoints

The Medieval Supreme Court has thrown the country back into the 1800’s. The Christian Taliban has spoken! This desperate return: The shady, dangerous backroom.

~

I recently read an article that the recruitment in this country is extremely low for the U.S. military. I encourage my children not to serve. They would be serving a country that doesn’t represent or support their views on family and government and many other issues that are important to them.

~

Trump Republicans don’t believe in the rule of law and are against democracy.

~

A Trump loyalist, Cassidy Hutchinson, just gave historic testimony that Trump deliberately attempted a presidential coup with his armed mob. A John Dean moment has now occurred in present day history.

~

Today on TV, Joe is blaming the price of gas and inflation on Russia, Russia, and Russia. Boy that sounds familiar; I wonder where I heard that before.

~

It sounds to me that women don’t want to take any responsibility for their bodies. Instead of birth control they think oh, I just go get this not asked to be conceived baby and wash it from my body. Down the road they will live the rest of their life with that guilt.

~

Hey globalist Biden, how many people have to die at the border before you try to close them? How many more? Not to mention all of the drugs that have come into our country over the last year.

~

Newsflash. One of the president’s staffers just made a statement about the high gasoline prices, stating, “This is essential for the liberal new world order.” The moron’s who voted Biden in need brain transplants. All this electric car green war on fossil fuels will benefit one country, namely China, which has contributed over $30 million to the Biden family cabal.

~

Some people work for a living, other people vote for a living.

~

This is a sad grandparent calling to report having grandchildren in middle school who feel no pride for their country. They feel nothing for America. If it comes to it will they step up and fight to keep this country free? Maybe the illegal immigrants will do it. After all, they traveled a long way to get to this beautiful free land. Fighting to keep it this way should be an honor to people who love America so much that they risk their lives to come here.

~

This is in response to “I’m still laughing.” You know we are talking about that moron Trump. He never had any policies, nor did he know how to have any policies, nor could he even figure out how to fight his way out of a wet paper bag with instructions unless he figured out how to lie, cheat and steal like the rest of the republicans have been. The point is it’s the republican senators and politicians that need to figure it out instead of complaining about everything and blaming everybody else. Get some backbone, act like humans and adults and figure out how to come up with some policies instead of blaming everybody.

~

Biden has no leadership ability, no intelligence, no common sense, no charisma, no intellectual integrity, no honesty, and he just invoked the defense production act and took off the tariff on solar panels. Since China controls 90% of the solar panel industry, and because the manufacturing of solar panels is a very dirty process, I wonder what kind of kickback Joe got for this kind of boondoggle. Oh, by the way, Biden sanctions on Russia are making Russia more money now than before because China and India are massively increasing their oil purchases. And guess what? The U.S. is shipping strategic oil reserves to China!

~

A man with no plan and his head in the sand; one person comes to my mind.

~

Harris is widely viewed as a weak hand for Democrats to play, she may end up running unchallenged if Biden doesn’t seek another term simply because running afoul of progressive identity politics by challenging her is too daunting for her rivals.” (Rivals in the term of any other democrat.) Any negative comment by a rival in a primary debate would recreate the same bar which they choose to use for putting her in as V.P. Oh my, they may have to take a knee on this. When you create a house of glass it tends to be a house that will not last through a storm. And the next 29 months are predicted to have high winds, hail, and a possible tornado.

~

How is it we tolerate a President who lies are so beyond creditable. In a recent tweet Biden stated that gas stations had colluded to set prices and gouge you. Can you identify an industry more price competitive than gas stations? Prices posted so all can see? The Feds confiscate more on the sale of gasoline than the gas station makes on a gallon, which isn’t much. Three circumstances exist, 1) you are a moron, 2) Biden has lost his mind, and/or 3) lying isn’t an insult to you. Inflation, Biden increased currency by 80% and everyone knew that was inflationary. Inflation is Federal instituted theft.

~

Violence is not democracy!

~

To the person who thinks re-opening the Keystone Pipeline will be a plan for the high gas prices. The Keystone Pipeline moves crude oil from tar sands in Canada and the Midwest to refineries in Texas. It is not shut down. The XL Pipeline that didn’t get built was NOT to bring American Oil to market. It was to bring Canadian oil into the U.S., refine it and sell it overseas. This is not hard to look up and has no bearing at all on the price of gas.

~

This is in response to the person who asked about the Jan. 6 hearings and wanted to know if the democrats would feel different if it was them being investigated? I am a democrat and I assure you that if the Democratic Party were rioting, creating chaos, and physically hurting and killing people that they most definitely should be investigated. It’s not republicans against the democrats, we are known as the UNITED STATES for a reason.

~

The Grand Old Party has become the Great Oppression Party. They oppress the truth, women’s rights, gay people, people of color, and democracy itself.

~

In the one term Trump’s three justices have been on the court they have decimated the legal landscape under which we have lived for generations, slashing power from the federal government, where Congress represents the majority, and returning it to states, where a Republican minority can impose its will. Thanks to the skewing of our electoral system, those states are now poised to take control of our federal government permanently. — Heather Cox Richardson, June 30, 2022.

~

For the gazillionth time, THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE WAS NOT SHUT DOWN. It is up and running. What was cancelled was the construction of the additional Keystone XL pipeline, which was not scheduled for completion for several years. It had ZERO effect on current oil supplies.

~

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R., Wash.), the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s top Republican, said, “When Congress acts to address major policy questions affecting Americans and their livelihoods, it says so clearly, explicitly. It does not hide sweeping authorities of the Executive Branch in obscure provisions of the law, as the Obama executive branch tried to argue.” The ruling on the regulation of EPA is a decision and a warning to other regulatory agencies that they should be wary of interpreting old laws to give them broad new powers.