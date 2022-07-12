Mary Roper joins Catholic Charities of Broome County Board

Mary Roper, media buyer for Riger Marketing Communications, has been appointed to the volunteer board of directors of Catholic Charities of Broome County (CCBC).

Roper brings to the CCBC board relationships forged from decades of experience in regional media planning and buying, as well as her background in local broadcasting.

Catholic Charities is dedicated to caring for those in need while promoting human development, collaboration, and the elimination of poverty and injustice. It provides services to over 60,000 members of the community every year. It serves more than 90,000 meals to the hungry, and counsels and advocates for youth, families, and people with developmental and mental health needs, all without regard to the religion of the recipient.

Riger Marketing Communications is a multi-service advertising agency encompassing marketing, public relations, research, media services, graphics, direct mail, fundraising and other communications-oriented specializations.