Berkshire Blueberry and Book Bake-Off planned for July 23

Do you have a great blueberry recipe? Then the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Bake-Off, held during the annual festival on July 23, is for you. This year’s Bake-Off would like to encourage all ages to join in the fun, so they are featuring two categories; adults age 17 and up, and junior division 16 and under.

There will be five categories: 1) blueberry pies, 2) blueberry muffins and coffee cakes, 3) baked blueberry desserts such as crumbles, crunches, buckles, 4) gluten-free blueberry versions, and 5) blueberry jams and jellies.

Entries will be scored on appearance, texture, taste, and creativity and will be judged by a representative from the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Winners will be announced at 11:50 a.m. and prizes and ribbons will be awarded in each category and division, as well as a best in show. After the judging, all entries will be sold by the piece.

The First Congregational Church of Berkshire sponsors this Bake-Off, and all profits will benefit the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Application forms are available at www.berkshirefreelibrary.org and the Berkshire Free Library, located at 12519 State Route 38 in Berkshire. Bake-off entries should be brought to the Berkshire Fire Station on July 23 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m.

There will be a lot going on that day to include a blueberry pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., a chicken BBQ, local authors, a book and puzzle sale, basket raffle, art show, live music and plenty of vendors, just to name a few of the activities.