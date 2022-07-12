Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 27, 2022 through July 3, 2022 there were 115 calls for service, they responded to four motor vehicle accidents, and 18 traffic tickets were issued.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Jeffery C. Royce, age 33 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by the City of Binghamton Court. Royce was turned over to Binghamton Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A female, age 24 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Cody D Florance, age 37 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Insecure License Plate (Violation), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a traffic stop. Florance was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Robert K Rose, age 34 of Candor, N.Y. was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for Unlawful Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor). Rose was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Tyler J Russell, age 20 of Waverly, N.Y. was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Russell was turned over to the custody of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at the county’s Centralized Arraignment Court.